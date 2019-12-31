Rene Torres

Rene Torres was a contractor by trade but a motocross racer at heart, and by all accounts a really nice guy. His friend Steve Cathey described Torres as being "honest, trustworthy, dependable, happy, friendly, hardworking and family man." Torres and his wife, Atlantida, were raising two boys, Giancarlo and Giovani, in Southern California. In June, Rene was out riding at Barona MX Park near Lakeside when he landed awkwardly off of the finish-line jump, lost control of his motorcycle, and ran off the track, hitting a spectator. The spectator was seriously injured, but Torres was rushed to Sharps Memorial in San Diego where he underwent immediate surgery for internal bleeding. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save him.

A close family friend named Dan Edwards wrote of Torres, "The time I spent with Rene was typically with the boys on one motocross track or another, or enjoying a bite to eat afterward. In that time, I came to know Rene as a very good man, a caring and dedicated father, and a loving and devoted husband. Rene and I shared a passion for motorcycles that we were able to share with our sons. Sadly, however, the tragedy has left us all hurting."

A GoFundMe page was set up by Edwards to help the family of Rene Torres in the wake of this tragedy.

Carlin Beri

Carlin Beri was Specialist E4 in the U.S. Army National Guard who also happened to love motocross. He lived near Pleasure Valley Raceway in Pennsylvania and was a regular at the track, whether he was racing or not. When he didn't have his bike or it wasn't his class out on the track, he would help out with flagging, banners, whatever. When he wasn't at the track, he enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo. He was also very proud of his Irish roots. Beri was just 27 when he died unexpectedly and much too young in February. Military rites at his burial were conducted by the Pennsylvania Military Funeral Honor Team, and his family asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Gene Romero

Gene Romero was an incredibly versatile and accomplished motorcycle racer who could win on dirt tracks as well as pavement. Raised in central California, Romero started out as a TT and scrambles racer, sliding his Triumph around the highly competitive flat track circuits of the area. (This was back when motocross racing as we now know it was in its infancy and supercross had yet to be invented.) Romero also became a regular at the famous Ascot Park, where he’s said to have lied about his age in 1964 to get an AMA Pro Racing license. Back then the AMA Grand National Championships consisted of flat track, TT, and road racing, so Romero soon added sport bikes to his arsenal. He began rising in national prominence just as motorcycle racing was about to get a huge boost in America, as Bruce Brown was in the process of filming his iconic film On Any Sunday, following the exploits of movie star Steve McQueen, desert legend Malcolm Smith, and Grand National competitor Mert Lawwill. One of the main locations for the film was the Sacramento Mile, which "Burrito," as he was nicknamed, won. He went on to become the youngest AMA Grand National Champion ever in 1970, at the age of 22.

Romero's biggest single race win didn't come on dirt, but rather the blistering fast pavement of Daytona International Speedway. By this point, Romero had left the struggling Triumph company to ride for Yamaha. At the time, the brand had the two biggest names in motorcycling, FIM World Champion Giacomo Agostini of Italy and "King" Kenny Roberts, Romero’s California neighbor. Both entered the 200, then considered the single biggest motorcycle race in America. Somehow, Romero outmaneuvered both of them over the course of the 200 miles, landing himself the Daytona win.

Romero was also known for his salesmanship and business savvy. In 1976 he landed himself sponsorship from none other than Evel Knievel. He was also a pioneer in how to market oneself as a racer, as he was one of the first land outside-the-industry sponsorship from companies such as Busch Beer and Ocean Pacific.

After retiring from racing, Romero became the manager of Honda's dirt track team, leading Ricky Graham and Bubba Shobert to four consecutive Grand National Championships. After that, he decided to become a race promoter, trying to help his beloved but declining dirt track racing.

In 1998, Gene Romero was inducted into AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, though he wasn't done with the sport just yet. He was still promoting West Coast flat track races, as well as helping manage vending at Glen Helen Raceway's bigger events. When he passed away in May after a long illness, Gene Romero was 71 years old.