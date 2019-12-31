Just over a year ago, we heard big things about Zach Osborne’s off season speed as he headed into his rookie 450 season. Then, the two-time 250SX East Region Champion injured his collarbone before the season began. He eventually returned from the injury, but it wasn’t until the next-to-last round in New Jersey where he finally had his bike and body fully in order, and he led the race until a mistake knocked him to second. He finished fifth at the Las Vegas finale, then began a climb toward the front in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship until a shoulder injury cost him a race.

So, two injuries prevented us from seeing all Zach could offer, but he did show the potential to win. Does he have the speed in his arsenal again? Can he sustain it through the full season? After Zach had finished his Monday motos at the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna test track, we called him to check in on his off-season progress.

Racer X: Last year we heard you were flying at the test track, then you got hurt. We saw the speed for one race in New Jersey. It was really good. Are we going to get that Zacho? Do you believe you can be that Zacho in 2020?

Zach Osborne: Yeah. I believe I can be. I believe that I’m actually maybe in a better place now than I was last year pre-injury. There were some other factors that kind of attributed to the slow start, even when I came back, that are neither here nor there now. At the end of the season, the last two races were really good for me. But that was on a completely different package than what I was riding prior to that. So I think that we figured a lot of things out right there at the end. I’m pretty much within millimeters of that exact same thing going into this weekend. So I feel really good about where I’m at as far as my bike goes. My body is awesome. Thirty is the new twenty. Here we go.

It’s weird too because I’m going to assume these changes that you made for those last two races, it’s not like anyone would walk up to the bike or you or notice it. These are probably small things that add up to be a huge difference. That’s the way this normally works at this level.

Yeah. That’s exactly right. It’s a game of inches. I think the difference in winning and eighth or tenth is tenths per lap, so percentage-wise that’s very low. Less than one percent better first than tenth. So to me, we’re always searching that fine line. I’m more of a guy who finds a setting that I like, ride it until I’m 100 percent positive of every move it’s going to make, and then we can kind of tune from there on the weekends. I feel like I have something that’s really, really good right now and something that I can go racing with and feel a hundred percent confident on.