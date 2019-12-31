It's Anaheim 1 week! Jason Weigandt shares his thoughts on the upcoming season and rings up 1997 AMA Supercross Champion Jeff Emig for some of his theories as well. Can Webb execute the same way he did in 2019? Can Tomac or Roczen finally get it done? It's all part of the most exciting time of the year: the run-up to the opener of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship.
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine
The February 2020 Issue
Inside the February issue of Racer X magazine: Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb is the 2019 Racer X Rider of the Year. The legendary Paris Supercross may have lacked some star power, but that may not have been a bad thing. Racer X’s Trent Lopez hit the gym, pounded out laps, and entered the brutal Ironman GNCC, just to see if he could do it. (He could.) Steve Matthes and Kris Keefer entered the Dubya USA World Vet Motocross Championships at Glen Helen, then sat down for a chat about their weekend. All these stories and much more.