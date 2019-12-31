It's Anaheim 1 week! Jason Weigandt shares his thoughts on the upcoming season and rings up 1997 AMA Supercross Champion Jeff Emig for some of his theories as well. Can Webb execute the same way he did in 2019? Can Tomac or Roczen finally get it done? It's all part of the most exciting time of the year: the run-up to the opener of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship.

