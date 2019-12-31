Anaheim 1, and a brand-new season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, is almost here. We fired off some questions at former pro Jason Thomas to get his take on what’s to come.

Cooper Webb is the champion. Are you convinced his 2019 performance is repeatable?

Convinced? No. I do think it’s possible, though. When I think about 2019, I remember Webb having so many nights where things were not going all that well. When it came main event time, though, he would find a way to grab the holeshot and either win or have a great result. To pull out a heroic result on bad days is usually not sustainable for but a very few in the history of the sport. If Webb repeats, he will have to maintain this incredible ability to completely flip the momentum on his lesser days. One way to do that is to start up front consistently as he did in 2019. He had seven holeshots out of 23 total starts (Triple Crown races included) and was inside the top-five several other times. His only real start catastrophe was Anaheim 1 and even then, he unofficially grabbed the holeshot and tipped over in the mud.

One caveat I should add is if he can improve his whoop speed. Most of the difficult days and nights were heavily influenced by difficult whoops that had him off the pace. If he found a way to negate that liability during this off-season, he would be much less vulnerable.