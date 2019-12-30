Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer

Film: Jason Crane

Edit: Jason Crane

On any given night, Chad Reed, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton, Justin Hill, Martin Davalos, and others can find the groove and electrify a crowd. Will they make it this year? Racer X dives into the fourth Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Show for 2020 with journalist Jason Weigandt, former factory mechanic Steve Matthes, and former pro racer Jason Thomas digging through more analysis for the season. In addition, professional test rider Kris Keefer breaks down the Honda and Suzuki 450s. This is the fourth of five season-preview shows, with a 250 breakdown up next.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, Pro Taper, and LS2 Helmets.

EPISODE 1