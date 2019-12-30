Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #147
Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
This week Daniel Blair, Andy Gregg, and Producer Joe talk about the upcoming first round of supercross 2020 in Anaheim.
Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.
Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine
The February 2020 Issue
Inside the February issue of Racer X magazine: Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb is the 2019 Racer X Rider of the Year. The legendary Paris Supercross may have lacked some star power, but that may not have been a bad thing. Racer X’s Trent Lopez hit the gym, pounded out laps, and entered the brutal Ironman GNCC, just to see if he could do it. (He could.) Steve Matthes and Kris Keefer entered the Dubya USA World Vet Motocross Championships at Glen Helen, then sat down for a chat about their weekend. All these stories and much more.