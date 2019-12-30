A year ago I previewed the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross by comparing the old consistency vs. speed argument with Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac. Anderson had, until that time, barely missed any supercross races in his career with injury. He managed the 2018 season beautifully to notch the 450SX Championship, while Tomac tantalized by winning more races, but a crash and subsequent points hole left from Anaheim 1 extinguished his title hopes.

A rematch loomed, until Anderson crashed and hurt himself after just three races in 2019. So much for predictions! His role as championship manager was replaced immediately by Cooper Webb. Anderson’s last race before injury was round three, the same race where Webb notched his first 450SX win and began his ascension.

So now comes the same questions for 2020 that we asked for 2019, only with different names. Tomac’s speed and potential still tantalizes. But now Webb has the formula. Thus begins the same argument.

In earlier times, it was much easier. The defending champion of supercross was often an overwhelming favorite. Every few years, a rising star would look poised to grab the baton, but betting against a champion would never make good odds in Vegas. This Tomac situation is not the same, though. He still hasn’t won the title, but his prospects always look so good.