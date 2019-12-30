Bradshaw, Journet, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight - New 5 PM PST Start

OUR NEW START TIME IS 5 P.M. PST! We’re kicking off a new year of the PulpMX Show with a new start time for tonight and beyond at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. We’re also introducing Motosport.com as one of our presenting sponsors, happy to be aligned with those guys for this year and beyond. Fly Racing is back as well and tonight we’ll discuss this coming weekend's Anaheim 1 kickoff to the Monster Energy Supercross Championship and much more. Kris Keefer will be in-studio to help us break all this down as well as 125SX champion and Yamaha R&D man Travis Preston will stop in at some point as well.

Damon Bradshaw will call in to talk about the opening round of SX, his new deal with Yamaha, working with the Fly Racing guys, and much more. He’s the Beast from the East and we’re happy to get him on tonight and so should you.

Steve Astephen is one of the most powerful agents in the sport and left WMG a little while ago to start a new agency, The Familie V2. Steve will be in-studio to talk to us about repping Ken Roczen, AC, his past work with CR22, and more. Chris Onstott left Fox Racing to join Steve and he’ll be in as well to talk about that jump, repping Chase Sexton, and more.

We’ll dive into the business of the sport with these two and maybe get to the bottom of a few things as well.

Team Fried’s Tom Journet has been killing it lately with him and his gang's videos, social stuff, and more. We’re fans of all that Tom brings to the sport and will call him up to talk about that evolution and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We'll also do the Race Tech Rant

