Racer X: Adam, what’s happening this week leading up to Angel Stadium and the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Series?

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah, everything is going really good. Obviously, we just got through the holidays and this past week, it has been raining a little bit. I think everybody, really, has been scrambling for places to ride and all that stuff. Luckily, we had a productive week and just kind of put the finishing touches on preparation for Angel Stadium in a week.

I’ve known you since you were a little kid. On a 450 and on the starting gate at the Big A, it’s the fulfillment of a dream come true for you, isn’t it?

Yeah, absolutely. I think the whole experience in itself is something that I’ve looked forward to for a really long time, and really just to make it to this position is an accomplishment in itself even before the gate drops. To just have the opportunity to go out there and compete with the best guys and to potentially be one of the best, that’s what we all strive towards. From the opening ceremonies, to, just like I said, being out there with these guys and giving it my best shot.

Yes, your entire childhood, boyhood and young adult life has been centered on this precise moment in time, huh?

Yeah, I think the journey I’ve taken to get here is a little bit more complicated. Coming into the pros there were a lot more tribulations than I thought there was going to be, but at the end of the day I did make it to this spot and I’m here now and ready to challenge the best guys in the world. Yeah, it was definitely kind of weird trip to get here. If you think about it, for the percentage of amateur racers and dirt bike riders, it’s really tough to be in that higher percentile that does make it, and then it’s even tougher to be one of the guys that makes a good living it. The odds are really stacked against you, as they are in many sports and many other professions. At a young age you have to make the decision that you’re going to go all-in and you know it’s what you want to do and you’re going to try your absolute best for it. There is always going to be that chance that you fail, but just to be at this point and having made it to here and having accomplished some of the things that I have in a sport I truly love. Even if I wasn’t racing, I would be supercross’ biggest fan. Just from that perspective and to see where I am at now, it’s super-cool.