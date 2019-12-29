“We just went through the basic boot camp stuff the past few months,” he offered. “December is pretty tough and we put a lot of time in. Testing is now pretty much over and we’re just trying to get comfortable and get ready to race.

“We’re really happy with the bike and everything,” Cooper went on. “Everything has been going good. We’re smooth and steady into the new season. We’re where we want to be and really getting ready to go racing at this point. Once you practice for so long, you miss being at the races. I’m definitely looking forward to that. It’s nice to have some time off, but then it gets boring. You want to get back to where you’re comfortable and where you want to be.”

Looking over his shoulder to see where he had been and to see where he is going, Cooper reflected back on the 2019 season.

“It was good. It actually went better than I anticipated. For what was basically my rookie supercross season, I can’t complain. It was good and consistent. I lacked a little bit of experience and all that good stuff. But it’s more learning, you know? You learn from your mistakes and that’s what I’m bringing into this new season. I’ve learned and that’s why I’m coming into this year a new man with new confidence and new motivation. It’s a new season. Bring it on. I feel more confident. I feel more confident on the bike. I’m more confident with the team. It’s just all around better this year. I can’t wait to get out there and see what I can do."

Cooper hit the podium five times in the 250SX East Region title fight, and each time he did, he gleaned something from it. “Every time I got on the podium, it was almost like a newfound confidence,” he said of his 2019 campaign. “You don’t know where you stand at times, but getting up on that podium, or to even win, it’s crazy what it will do for your confidence. It’s just experience. The more you do it, the more natural it feels and the more confident you are in those types of surroundings.

“Basically, my goal is to be a title contender,” he pointed out of his 2020 masterplan. “I want to be fighting for the title and I want to be there to grab the number one late if I can. That’s definitely the goal. I was second last year, so I am definitely shooting for the number one plate. So are a lot of other people. For myself, that’s what I go out there to do. I go out there to win championships. That’s the top priority at this point. You have to believe that you can win and that’s all there is to it. You have to trust what you do and when it comes time to race, you’ve got to perform. I mean the season is here and it has kind of hit me all of a sudden. I was pretty content with just doing my motos and everything this winter, but I feel really good now and I feel like I’m ready to race. Once you’re ready to race, practice doesn’t really excite you that much. That’s the best way that I can put it. I’m ready to race and I’m ready to win.”