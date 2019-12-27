Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Redux: Start Master Cooper

December 27, 2019 12:10pm | by:

Starts are about the most common talking point when it comes to keys to the race for supercross. Sometimes, just starting in front of the competition can make all the difference when the checkered flag waves 20 minutes later. We wanted to examine the correlation between how good Cooper Webb's starts were to his championship position to see if we can see a trend toward his 2019 Monster Energy Supercross championship. Let's go to the tape!

Read Now
February 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now