Redux: Start Master Cooper
December 27, 2019 12:10pm | by: Kellen Brauer
Starts are about the most common talking point when it comes to keys to the race for supercross. Sometimes, just starting in front of the competition can make all the difference when the checkered flag waves 20 minutes later. We wanted to examine the correlation between how good Cooper Webb's starts were to his championship position to see if we can see a trend toward his 2019 Monster Energy Supercross championship. Let's go to the tape!