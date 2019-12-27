Racerhead #52

Speaking of history, please stop by Racer X Online on Tuesday, December 31, when we post our last column of every year, The Lives They Lived. It's a salute and memorial to some of the moto friends we lost along the way in this most recent lap around the sun. Sadly, some of those folks were people everyone here at Racer X knew and cared deeply for.

We've been writing Racerhead every Friday since the start of this millennium, so we're two decades into it and still going strong. This last decade has been a lot of fun, though if you had told me on the last Friday of 2009 some of the things that would completely change before the last Friday of 2019, I might not have believed you—nor may I have wanted to in many cases. For me, the worst development since '09 was a non-development, as in the inability of the motorcycling industry to turn itself back around following the recession that ended the last decade. After the numbers of sales of new motorcycles dwindled, so did the number of riders at local races. Like a lot of people, I kept thinking it was just a matter of time before sales bounced back to those tantalizing 2006-era numbers that were record highs, but a crowded marketplace and changes in what people do with their recreational time have conspired to make buying a motorcycle less of a priority than it was just ten years ago. Back then, we didn't spend so much "screen time" on TV and computers as we do now on smartphones, social media, Netflix, etc. There is also the cost of entry for motocross, which actually began to change earlier than 2010 with the switch from two-strokes to four-strokes, and the subsequent dwindling of the two-stroke market. Yes, there's certainly a revival now, but in 2010 the Japanese OEMs were all-in on four-stroke-only, with the exception of Yamaha.

The lack of new riders at the local level also began hurting some of the bigger amateur races, and in time that cost the sport both the World Mini Grand Prix and the NMA Grand Nationals at Ponca City, Oklahoma, as well as the old Spring Classic at Lake Whitney, Texas, then later the Spring Classic at Mill Creek in Alabama. And then the whole AMA National Arenacross Championship as we knew it went away, though a revival of sorts will begin with a different promoter this coming weekend.

The motocross publishing business also got turned upside down. That weekly bible of motorcycle racing, Cycle News, stopped printing, though it remains in a very slick and readable online format at www.cyclenews.com. Dirt Rider and Cycle World also ceased publication in paper form. But the biggest shock was when Transworld Motocross was stopped in its formidable tracks after a new buyer of the parent publishing company decided it didn't want to be in the sports business. (Our friends Donn Maeda and Michael Antonovich have kept their work going strong with www.swapmotolive.com).

But it hasn't been all bad news. Some of the bigger events in motocross are thriving, like Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). The Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Championship is as big as ever, and so are the THOR Mini O's and the Mammoth Mountain Motocross Classic. And newer amateur events have emerged to fill some of the gaps that formed, like the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, the James Stewart Freestone Spring Classic in Texas, the Baja Brawl in Michigan, the Maine Event up north.... If you build it, they will come, right?