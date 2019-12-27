Results Archive
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: 2020 Supercross Preview

December 27, 2019 3:25pm
FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with JT and Weege joining me to preview what we think is going to happen in 2020 450SX. Don’t hold us to any of these predictions please and thank you!

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from Stitcher, the Pulpmx App or your local podcast player.

