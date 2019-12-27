AMA Kicker Arenacross National Championship Schedule Announced

Tulsa, OK – For the first time, the 2020 Kicker Arenacross Series will be sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). The 12 Round 2020 series will kick off on the weekend of January 3-4, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. There will be a total of seven tour stops and 12 rounds with the AMA National Championship Round taking place on March 7, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas.

“We have hosted our Series Championship race in Amarillo for over a decade, and I’m very excited to host the AMA National Championship race there in 2020,” Kicker Arenacross Promoter, Tod Hammock, said. “Amarillo spectators are always some of the best we see during our series, and the racing talent is always top tier too. I expect the AMA National Championship implications to draw even more racers and spectators than normal."

For amateur racers following the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series they must qualify at one of the 11 Rounds prior to the National Championship to race in the event. To qualify, amateurs must finish top 12 at one event in their respective class.

For pro racers, all 12 rounds of the 2020 series will count towards the AMA National Championship. Pro racers will be awarded points based on how they finish in their class, as has been the case in years past.

“Arenacross is an important part of the AMA racing program and to be able to continue to have an AMA Arenacross National Championship will be a benefit to all of our AMA members, both as fans and as competitors,” said AMA Racing Director Kevin Crowther.

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series Dates:

Round 1 - January 3, 2020 - Loveland, CO

Round 2 - January 4, 2020 - Loveland, CO

Round 3 - January 11, 2020 - Hobbs, NM

Round 4 - January 24, 2020 - Guthrie, OK

Round 5 - January 25, 2020 - Guthrie, OK

Round 6 - January 31, 2020 - Denver, CO

Round 7 - February 1, 2020 - Denver, CO

Round 8 - February 7, 2020 - Reno, NV

Round 9 - February 8, 2020 - Reno, NV

Round 10 - February 28, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT

Round 11 - February 29, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT

Round 12 - March 7, 2020 - Amarillo, TX