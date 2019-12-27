2020 Anaheim 1 Provisional Entry Lists Released

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the provisional entry lists for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 4.

While you’ll see a lot of riders registered in the 250 Class, not all of them will actually be on the line for the first 250SX West Region round. Most 250 teams enter their entire teams in case of injury.

This is NOT THE FINAL ENTRY LIST FOR NEXT SATURDAY. There will be changes made throughout the week. You can view the provisional entry list for the 250 and 450 Class below.

Below are the entry lists provided by the AMA as of Friday, December 27.

450 Class