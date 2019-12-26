With the track tightness versus prepping for stuff out here, do you get any sort of realistic training or benefit from riding the German series that you can parlay into what you're doing in supercross?

Not so much with the racing aspect of it, but the cardio and training side, yes. Getting gate drops is always good. The races over there are a little bit longer than a heat race here. So, you’re doing those sprints and doing all that. I think the best way to do it is gate drops. For me to do A1 and all that, I’m going to do it on a 250 and we're just going to test the whole time to basically get the bike ready for Tampa. But the biggest thing is, I just want gate drops, and being in a racing environment I think is really good for me.

And then talking a little bit about East versus West Coast, you started your career doing a lot of East and then the last three or so years you’ve done West. Preference wise, is it going to be exciting going back East again? Does it make that much difference to you?

I am so excited to be back East, honestly. Being a Florida guy, coming out to California, I don’t really love it here. I always come out here because I don’t have a choice. So, to be going back East, as soon as I found out, or actually we sat down and talked about it, I was immediately like, “Yeah, let’s do East!” Because with Florida, Daytona is 15 minutes from me. Just that home vibe. I did it in the 450 class but it’s going to be cool to do it in a series and be all serious about that. I prefer East just from being able to stay in Florida and I like a little bit of softer tracks as well. I think this is going to be one of my best years yet. I feel better than I’ve ever felt. The bike is better than it’s ever been and it’s only going to get better by the time we get racing and we still have two months to go. I think we’re going to come out at Tampa just slaying them.

You talked about being a Florida guy versus coming out here and training in California, and then having to go out to Germany and do all these races. Have you had enough time for training to get properly prepared for the season, or has it just been a big whirlwind?

No, I feel like I've had the most time to train this year. Every year, it gets a little easier to get more used to travel. The travel going to Europe and back is pretty hard but even when I’m there, I’m still training. I’m not just going over there and sitting during the weeks, I’m still riding and training during the week. My girlfriend is German, so it’s very easy for me to do stuff over there. And then being back here and having Jerry around has been a huge help for me to have someone to help push me. You know, we kind of push each other in a way. So honestly, I feel like it’s been easier this year than ever.

Last question for you, 14th in 250 West last year, I'm guessing you're going for top ten this year? That's where you want to be.

Yeah, last year I missed a few races with an injury, well actually two injuries. I got hurt at A1 and also broke my wrist at Oakland. So, yeah 14th was really bad, I was really upset with that. I’d like to be top ten. I think we set a goal of somewhere between an average finish of five to eight. And if there’s a mud race, I don’t see why a podium isn’t possible. But yeah, end of the season, somewhere between eighth and tenth in points would be good.