Maxima Racing Oils and ProFilter Join Forces with GEICO Honda

Santee, CA—Maxima Racing Oils and ProFilter are excited to be the official lubrication and filtration sponsors of the GEICO Honda Factory Connection Race Team. With more than 40 years of racing experience, Maxima brings the team the world’s fastest, most reliable racing oils along with class-leading aerosol, maintenance and cleaning products.

“The opportunity to partner with GEICO Honda Factory Connection for 2020 and beyond is something we’re all looking forward to. Manufacturing products for racing at the highest level is something Maxima continues to be passionate about. We’re fortunate to have great partners at all levels of racing and the addition of GEICO Honda is exciting. I’m looking forward to watching these guys race up front this year.” – Trevor Reis, Brand Manager of Maxima Racing Oils and ProFilter

For more information, visit www.maximausa.com.