Andrew Short might be retired from motocross and supercross, but he’s far from being retired from racing. In fact, he’s currently in the midst of preparing for the 2020 Dakar Rally, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. A simple vacation to Saudi Arabia would be interesting, but to go there to compete in one of the planet’s biggest races sounds mind blowing. To learn more about it we dialed Short, who was kind enough to give us a few moments of his time to explain more about it.

Racer X: So you’re getting ready to do the Dakar rally. What on Earth is that like?

Andrew Short: This will be my third Dakar, so getting ready for this one is completely different than the first one. But it still has the same sense of adventure. We’re going to a new place, we’re going to Saudi. In one way I feel like I know what to expect. It’s my third one and I’ve done multiple rallies all across the world. But going to Saudi sounds like it’s going to be a whole new animal. From a sporting aspect, it sounds really cool. The landscapes, the terrain, it looks like it’s just one big massive desert. It’s four times bigger than the country of France. And it’s new to everybody, which is really cool. For me as a racer, Dakar is the ultimate challenge, and part of that challenge is being prepared for the unknown. It’s really cool.

How do you even prepare for the unknown? It almost makes no sense to even think about.

[Chuckles] Yeah. Saudi isn’t a place where people really go to ride motorcycles traditionally, but I think that might be changing in the future. It sounds like that’s the goal. They’re really trying to promote sport in that country. They’ve had boxing matches and even Monster Trucks with Feld Motor Sports, supercross people. And since it’s a place where nobody really goes to ride, nobody really knows what the weather is going to be like. We can look at the history and previous weather patterns, but when you’re on a bike all day, every waking hour, getting up and starting your day at 4:15 a.m., you don’t know. In the North it could be freezing, or even below. In the mountains, at altitude, it’s going to be completely different than when you’re in the south in the dunes. To be prepared for this and pack it all in a few gear bags is going to be tough but it’s part of the fun. That’s what rally is all about. You’ve got to adapt and be fast each day. You have to conserve energy and try to be your best and better than the next person.