Even when Travis Pastrana does something wrong he does it right. He never reached the expected heights as a racer, but countered by becoming the biggest name in action sports. Some of his stunt attempts failed, but the failures paved the way to greatness. He has a relentlessly competitive nature, but marries that with an infectious personality that put everyone on the ride alongside him.

In short, even when Travis has to do something bad, he makes it good. In this week’s announcement that he is going to start riding KTMs instead of Suzukis, he navigated the waters better than anyone. Pastrana to KTM is as odd as Emig to Husqvarna, McGrath to Kawasaki or Villopoto to Yamaha, in that these names were well-established riding for other brands. Oh, now we can throw in Ryan Dungey and his new ownership stake in GEICO Honda—a team he never raced for. For all of these guys, the only explanation they could use at the time was to make a fuzzy connection to heritage with the brand (Villopoto rode Yamahas in his early minicycle days, McGrath was a product of Team Green) and then a hope that the whole thing would look logical in a few years. They have made it work—with enough appearances, races, and time on a brand, the vision began to come into focus. Within a few years, likely the real reasoning behind Dungey’s team-ownership plan will make sense. For now, we just have to keep blinking every time we see the photo. Wait. Is that really Dungey in a GEICO hat? Is that really Villopoto on a Yamaha?

For Pastrana, there will be no such lag time. He has the ultimate out: two-strokes.