For seven years, we rang in Christmas on this website with the gift that kept on giving: Reed and Stew. It was the ultimate rivalry, with never-ending stories of grit, drama, and heart, two competitors who only battled because they had their souls set on the prize. Yes, AMA Supercross history is dotted with plenty of riders locked in on the same goal, but nothing kept giving like James Stewart and Chad Reed, who would go through team switches, career deaths and resurrections, drama, intrigue, mystery and all, and somehow still emerge fighting again. Plus, Stewart versus Reed comprised that ultimate sports contrast of styles. The Fastest Man on the Planet versus the all-time King of Podiums. Fast versus consistent. How did you like it?

When we started this tradition in 2012, we did it only to create easy content on the website during a holiday. Post the words “James Stewart and Chad Reed” and let the people have at it in the comments below.

We did figure, by 2012, that this was probably coming to an end. Yet they kept giving, throwing more race wins on the board, just as the world noticed the next set of rivals weren’t ever going to produce the magic they did. Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey probably raced each other more, and finished 1-2 in championships more, but they never took it deep like James and Chad. This was something special.