Travis Pastrana Receives KTM Support
Long time Suzuki man, and living motorcycle legend, Travis Pastrana, announced this morning he will now be riding KTM motorcycles for the foreseeable future. Travis competed in supercross, motocross, supermoto, and of course freestyle, aboard the Suzuki brand for decades. The move comes out of necessity in part due to lack of two-stroke supported bikes from Suzuki.
"Huge thanks to the man himself, Roger De Coster along with Ian Harrison and Ryan Morais for helping me with some new 250cc 2 Strokes!" Pastrana wrote in a Facebook post. "I’ve practically bled yellow for the past 28 years and I’m thankful for every day with Suzuki.. But with RM 250’s being discontinued close to 15 years ago, it’s been getting harder and harder to find bikes and parts. It was time for me to either go 4-Stroke or switch colors. Thanks to Trevor Piranha for making the call... Some video of my first day on KTM. Shout out to my friend Tim Montana for clearing his song #americanthread for me to use in the piece!"
Racer X had heard about the Pastrana rumors for about a month now, as in typical classy Travis fashion he first reached out to nearly anyone involved in his long run with Suzuki to personally thank them for the support. Travis said it had become increasingly hard to keep a fleet of RM250s going, as the bike had not been in production for nearly a dozen years. KTM continues to produce fresh two-strokes, making it much easier for Pastrana—who has admitted he never full adapted for four-strokes—to keep on doing, well, all the stuff he does. Check out the video above for some examples!