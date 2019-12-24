HEP Motorsports confirmed today that new signee Max Anstie will undergo surgery on his ankle and miss the opening rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. According to the team, Anstie aggravated a previous ankle injury.

"H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki regrets to inform you that team rider Max Anstie will miss the opening rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series. Through no fault of rider or team, an aggravation of a previous injury requires surgery on Max's left ankle. Through the help of Dr. Arthur Ting, the expectation is for Max to be back on the motorcycle during the last half of the supercross season. Get well soon Max. We look forward to a successful season."

Anstie, who began his career in the U.S., before returning to Europe to compete in the FIM Motocross World Championship, is expected to return during the later half of the supercross season.

Anstie has not competed in supercross since riding the 250SX West Region in 2013.