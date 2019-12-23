Twenty-plus years ago—on Saturday night, January 16, 1999, to be exact about it—this writer was covering the San Diego Supercross inside the cavernous Qualcomm Stadium for Cycle News. Team Honda’s Ezra Lusk won that evening before 60,000+ So. Cal motocross fans and before I went looking for him, I needed to seek out runner-up finisher Jeremy McGrath. I’d met Jeremy along the way through Davey Coombs and a few others, but I barely knew him and I was intimidated as hell. Long story short: I found him and he was, and as he always has been, an A+ dude who put me right at ease with his race opinions and observations, and more than anything, calm demeanor. McGrath, with seven Monster Energy Supercross Championship titles and 72 main event wins next to his name in the AMA record books, is simply the greatest supercross racer ever. So who better to seek out for a read on what will soon be the new season? Over the weekend, Racer X caught up with a racer who transcended his sport and brought it into many a living room in this nation. Take it away MC!

Racer X: Jeremy, I’ve known you for 25-plus years now and here we are with an all-new Monster Energy Supercross Championship upon us in a few weeks’ time. How are you seeing it all, my man?

Jeremy McGrath: [Laughs] Well, I was really surprised with last year’s series, so let’s just start with that. That came out of nowhere, for me, at least. For whatever reason I have this sense that Eli Tomac has entered a more mature level. I don’t know… I’ve talked to him a lot lately and it seems like every time I talk to him he seems more calm and he’s in a calmer state. I know he gets pretty spun uptight at times and in the past he’s been known to make some crazy decisions and things happen and mistakes happen and things like that. I look for Eli to be strong and more consistent. It’ll be interesting to see if Cooper Webb can keep his sort of pace. That was really surprising for me last year. Jason Anderson is back, so you never know. That’s kind of a roll of the dice. For me, it would be really cool if [Ken] Roczen is riding well, which I assume he is by now. He’s had a few years removed from his injury. I think the series, as a whole, is going to have some good racing. I’m not sure we’re going to have a guy that is dominating every week. If there happens to be a guy dominating, I would say that would have to be Tomac. That’s kind of the way I’m seeing it at the moment.

And you’ll have 450SX class rookie Adam Cianciarulo in the mix as well.

Well, that’s what I was going to say—the wildcard will be Cianciarulo because he’s got some confidence and he’s riding well. I mean there were three motos at Monster Cup. It wasn’t like it was one moto that he won. Adam was riding great and rode great every moto and won the overall. It’s exciting when you look at all those aspects. I thought last year, when Jason Anderson came out as the number one rider from the year before, he had a disappointing run at A1 (14th), and then had a pretty good run at Phoenix (second) and was ninth at A2 and then he broke his arm. I don’t know. You can never tell with him. Who else is there?