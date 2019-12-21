Colt Nichols placed third in the 2019 250SX West Supercross Series, and along the way, stood atop the podium for the first time at the prestigious Angel Stadium Supercross. But that was then and this is now. The native of Muskogee, Oklahoma rolled into the off-season in a full-on positive state of mind, but a midweek practice crash suffered at Pala Raceway in late October added up to a huge setback. Alas, the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha challenger has been up on jacks and idle ever since.

“I was just practicing at Pala during the last week in October,” explained Nichols. “It was probably my last week of riding outdoors before we hopped on a supercross track to get ready for the 2020 season and it was just a little practice crash and it ended up getting me. I haven’t been on the bike at all.”

Determined to be a major player – and winner – in 2020, Nichols has been doing everything in his power to get ahead of it and back up to speed in time for the 250SX East Region opener at Tampa, Florida in mid-February. Today, we spoke with him.

Racer X: Colt, what’s happening, my friend?

Colt Nichols: Not a whole lot, man. I’m just leaving the gym. I went to the W gym today to see Dr. Nick and to get adjusted and to use the magnet machine on my foot a little bit. I’ve been trying to get that thing to heal up, so that’s kept me busy. I haven’t been too many places, really. I’m mainly just trying to mind my own business and to get my stuff handled that I need to get done.? I’m trying to get my shoulder to heal up and my foot as well. I’m pretty much just trying to get everything moving and trying to get some fitness back. Whenever I did my shoulder, I obviously couldn’t do anything for a few weeks. I had also broken my foot in three different places in the same crash. I couldn’t even cycle or really do anything while I was recovering from my shoulder. That was unfortunate for a little while when it comes to cardio and stuff. I was still able to do some things. I was actually even using one arm and one leg to ride this assault bicycle just to try to get some training in! Yeah, we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure as healthy as we can be when it comes time to go riding again.

I don’t mean it in a negative way, but when a rider at your level gets hurt, you have to feel like the world is going by you, huh?

Yeah, I mean of course. You want to be out there because you see everybody else progressing and getting better and you’re sitting on the couch. It’s just natural to feel that way. You obviously think that life is over and life sucks, but it’s all good, man. It’s part of the process. Everybody that has raced has to go through it. It’s just another little hurdle to jump over.