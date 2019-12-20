TiLUBE Honda has announced Jordan Bailey and Grant Harlan to 2020 team.

“Can't wait to see what [Bailey] and [Harlan] can do!” said the team on Instagram.

Since the end of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Bailey has posted several videos of himself riding Hondas but has provided few details on his plans for 2020. After the team announcement, Bailey posted details on his personal page.

“The wait is over. I’ll be riding for @tilubehondaracing in the 2020 east coast supercross series. Beyond excited with the bike as well as the team,” Bailey captioned an Instagram post this afternoon.

Bailey finished tenth in his rookie campaign in the 2019 250SX East Region Championship, where he finished a season-best eighth at the East Rutherford Supercross.

Harlan finished 7-5 for fifth overall in the 250 Futures class at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup and will make his professional debut in 2020.