Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer

Film: Jason Crane

Edit: Jason Crane

Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett won the first two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, in 2019, but couldn’t get another victory for the rest of the year. This proves just how unpredictable a season can be, and Baggett and Barcia are part of a group of riders looking for the ultimate breakthrough in 2020. They, along with Zach Osborne, Aaron Plessinger and Justin Bogle, are looking to make huge strides.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas discuss these riders in episode three of the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview for 2020. Plus, new Racer X editor-at-large (and bike guru) Kris Keefer breaks down the Yamaha YZ450F that Barcia and Plessinger will bring into battle.

