Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross Championship Returns on March 8-9

The class structure includes classes for youth riders on 50cc bikes all the way to Golden Masters (60+). The race will follow a supercross format, using heat races and last chance qualifiers to seed the field of riders into a main event in each class, over the course of two days. To honor our military men and women, along with first responders, a newly formed class, Warrior, has been added to the order on Tuesday, March 10. The Warrior class is for current or retired military/first responder men and women.

Amateur riders and their families are encouraged to come down early and camp on the Daytona infield where hookups are available. Move-in, check-in and camping begins on Friday, March 6, so amateur families can watch the pros compete on Saturday night at the legendary Daytona Supercross.

To reserve your gate position for the 2020 RCSX, please click HERE. Each rider who registers to race will receive a $20 Race Gas gift card redeemable on the entire Rocky Mountain ATV/MC website.

“This is always the most exciting time of the year,” said Director of MX Sports, Tim Cotter. “The Daytona Supercross gives us reason to get out of our winter slumber and bet back on the track. This year will be extra special as Daytona celebrates the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross! Our racing families will get to be a part of all of the historical festivities and then race on the iconic infield of the Daytona International Speedway.”

The eleventh annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross Championship will take place Sunday, March 8 through Tuesday, March 10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

RCSX will once again serve as the opening round of the American Motocross Majors, which is composed of five premier amateur motocross events in the United States. This event will include OEM support, rider contingency, along with the industry’s leading companies in attendance following the pro racing action. In addition, many long-time sponsors will provide on-site activation and support throughout the three-day event.

Register now!

For more information on the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.