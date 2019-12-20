We’ve wrapped shooting for our annual Monster Energy Racer X preview shows for the 2020 run of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship. In over one-hour of discussions (episodes one and two have launched and we’ll have three more parts soon), there’s so much ground to cover. However, some of the main stories are obvious.

Let’s get pumped on the upcoming season by running down some of the key points from our shows.

Is this finally Eli’s year? Steve Matthes says it in episode one: “Eli, for the love of God. Eli. Just. Get. This. Done.” Perhaps no rider has ever been so good for so long and not won a Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. With 27 career wins, Eli has blasted past famous bridesmaids Damon Bradshaw and Kevin Windham to become the winningest supercross rider without a premiere-class title. Consider that Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson, who now have titles, have just seven career wins each. Or consider a similar situation, which Jeff Emig described of himself earlier this week:

“He’s got 27 wins and no title,” said Emig. “I had seven, total! Seven wins and one title! So, I personally cannot even fathom what it’s like to be in his boots after all those wins and no title.”

Yes, the stats alone could tell this story, but actually watching the races makes this seem even weirder. At least Bradshaw advertised a checkers-or-wreckers mentality, always willing to risk points to try to get the win. That backfired on him a few times too many (Bradshaw’s meltdown at the 1992 supercross finale always gets the attention but crashing out of the Indy supercross that year while running in second place cost him the most points). Eli? He’s not really a huge crash or injury guy. He’s won three-straight Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championships, which can’t be done if you’re completely reckless. In supercross, he’s been amazing mostly, but things just continue to not work out for him.

You know this, we know this, Eli, and everyone around him knows this. Our panel (Matthes, Jason Thomas, and I) still picked Eli as the favorite for this championship, just like in 2018 and 2019. This is either the safest pick or the riskiest pick.