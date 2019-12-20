Racerhead #51

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you five days before Christmas, and 20 days into Chase Sexton’s worst month. Again. In case you missed it, the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion in the 250SX East Region had a rough week, earning him the dubious “December Surprise” honors for this year—arguably his third time in winning/losing this honor. Chase either crashed on a pit bike and suffered a broken collarbone or crashed on a mountain bike and suffered a broken collarbone, depending on when you saw his Instagram posts. Either way, he suffered a broken collarbone, and so it’s back to the East Region for Chase. He also suffered a broken collarbone last December, and back in 2017 he suffered two broken wrists in December getting ready for his professional debut. December just doesn’t seem to like this really good kid.

The whole incident was unfortunate, but it did offer us a little drama and entertainment. First, Chase posted a video of his pit bike riding skills, and it looked like he was having a blast. But then David Vuillemin entered the story by Tweeting: “Heard from a source (not a doctor) that a 250 championship contender who was supposed to ride West (also a rumor for a close source) broke his collarbone messing around on a pit bike today… If confirmed, I’m sure you will hear about it soon…”

The guessing game was on! And then just like that Chase Sexton’s pit bike video disappeared.

Next, Chase posted/reported the injury for himself:

East Coast it is ? Unfortunately I had a mishap on Sunday riding 110s that led me to breaking my collarbone. This feels like deja vu to last year but I’ve already gotten surgery to fix it and we are on the mend now! Off the bike for 3 weeks and then back at it trying to defend the #1E this year! THANKS TEAM FOR BEING BEHIND ME @fchonda@honda_powersports_us

#CantFixStupid ?

Folks immediately started hammering the kid for riding pit bikes, many of them probably the same people who say that they really wish things were more like they were in the nineties and those Crusty Demons of Dirt days when top guys who would have awesome pit bike races in their backyard.

The matter was completely confused when the GEICO Honda team put out a press release that said that Chase was injured riding a mountain bike, just as he was with last year’s broken collarbone, so maybe they accidentally posted last year’s press release, right? But then Chase changed his own post to also say it was a mountain bike, and Denny Stephenson (@dbo360) took his shirt off in Instagram. He posted a screen-grab of the previous post, the one with the pit bike, and then the pile got back on the comments on Sexton’s page. He went to the original post, and then probably turned off the internet for the rest of the month…

Or so we thought!