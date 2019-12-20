Combined SX/MX Package Now Available on NBC Sports Gold

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – With the holidays in full swing, the best way to celebrate any loved one’s passion for motorsports is to “Give the Gift of Gold” this holiday season, with an exclusive live and on-demand streaming pass to watch the 2020 season of both AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, through the NBC Sports Gold subscription service. For the second year in a row, the specially combined “Supercross & Pro Motocross Package” is being offered to fans of the highest level of off-road motorcycle racing on the planet, where all 29 races across each respective championship can be purchased for just $89.99, which breaks down to just over $3 per race!

Thanks to its unprecedented commercial-free live stream, extended coverage of practice, and on-demand access to every race of the previous three seasons at a cost-effective price point, NBC Sports Gold’s “Pro Motocross Pass” has seen consistent growth with each passing season. The one-of-a-kind service provides an unparalleled level of broadcast access to the world’s most prestigious motocross championship, paving the way for a new age of consumption for fans, providing unparalleled levels of freedom and content for viewers to watch the races at their convenience, and not be limited to traditional broadcast windows.

“The enhanced platform that American motocross has been able to receive with NBC Sports Gold has been groundbreaking for the future of the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “With the continually evolving ways in which our fans watch the races and consume Pro Motocross as a whole, the a-la-cart, on-demand access provided through the ‘Pro Motocross Pass’ is second to none in the pure amount of content being made available to our dedicated and passionate audience. As this endeavor continues to mature, there’s no telling what more exclusive access we will be able to provide subscribers.”

With the 2020 AMA Supercross season mere weeks away, the current “Supercross Pass” allows fans to sign up and receive Gold access to all 17 rounds of winter season for a cost of $74.99. However, as the official home of the sport’s two most high profile championships, NBC Sports Gold’s limited-time offer to obtain the “Supercross & Motocross Package” will add full access to this summer’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for just an additional $15!

The Gold service serves as an enhanced component of the overall broadcast package for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which will once again feature live coverage of all 24 opening motos across the 450 Class and 250 Class on MAVTV, followed by second-moto coverage across both NBC and NBC Sports Network.

Tickets to all 12 Nationals are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com, the official website of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Special pricing for early purchasers at select events will be available until December 31.