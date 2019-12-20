Chaparral/FXR Honda Racing team owner Michael Lindsay announced on Monday night’s PulpMX Show his team of riders for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The brand-new team will feature Chris Blose, Justin Starling, and Jerry Robin in the 250SX East Region Championship with supercross rookie Coty Schock racing 250SX West. Blose is expected to race all opposite coast 450SX rounds with Starling and Robin racing select 450SX events.

“Going into it, having Michael [Lindsay] as a team manager, and I’ve been around Jerry for about a month and half living with him and it seems like we’ve all clicked together really well,” said Starling of the team atmosphere. “Having Chris Blose as well, I was with him last year and we click very easily. And then Coty Schock coming on now in the last week and a half, it’s been really good. Everyone seems to work really well together, the bikes are really good, and they’re only going to get better.”

Blose will be coming off his 2019 SX2 championship in Australian Supercross, and he also finished 9th in the 250SX West standings in 2019. Starling and Robin will look to build off finishing 14th and 19th, respectively, in the 2019 250SX West points standings. Schock, who raced Supercross Futures in 2019, will be attempting to qualify for his first career main events in 2020.