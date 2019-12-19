Jason Weigandt lives the California dream by riding Glen Helen with his buddy Steve Matthes, and then heads to the Kawasaki Motor Corporation headquarters to take a tour of the Heritage Museum. He also tries to get into the race shop and inspect the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory test trailer. Does he make it?

