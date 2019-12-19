SKF Releases New Fork Seal
Gothenburg, Sweden—Front suspension forks perform two key roles. First, they keep the motorcycle’s wheels in contact with the ground, improving the grip and, therefore, its rider's control. Second, they absorb shocks from the ground before they reach the rider, improving comfort.
During use, front suspension forks are exposed to mud, dust, water, ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Global sales manager for two-wheeler sealing solutions at SKF, Paolo Giraudo, says: "Fork seals play a vital role in protecting the suspension system from these elements. Any contamination of the suspension mechanism can affect the performance and handling of the motorcycle. For high-end motorcycle models, the riders of which demand the highest standards, this issue is particularly serious."
To meet these expectations and offer enhanced, reliable protection of the interior front suspension components, SKF has developed its Dual Compound fork seal. This seal comprises a co-moulded combination of two newly developed rubber compounds and features a scraper lip and a sealing lip with optimised geometries. Giraudo adds: "This is a ground-breaking development as the use of a dual compound on one and the same seal is a unique, no compromise approach to sealing solutions for two-wheeler applications."
Further, a new metal insert and an open-wound spring on the dirt scraper lip help to prevent the ingress of contaminants into the suspension system.
In comparison with other similar sealing solutions, the Dual Compound fork seals not only provide a longer lasting seal and reliable protection of the interior fork mechanism but exclude more contaminants from the suspension system. In addition, the new SKF fork seal enhances rider control and performance of the motorcycle by minimising friction around the fork area.
Giraudo concludes: "SKF launched its first fork seal for motorcycles at EICMA exactly 10 years ago. Since then, our engineers have been working to improve on this design. This latest addition to the range represents everything they have learned in that time.”
SKF’s Dual Compound fork seal kits are available in various dimensions and in a custom-designed colour.
