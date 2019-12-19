That’s awesome. Going back to Chris and Christina, they did a good job for you and now you’re doing this. Is it eye-opening to how much work they did and things that you didn’t realize? Let’s face it. You’re not in there every week with a headset and all that as an owner for the past ten years, or whatever.

Yeah, absolutely. There’s so much that gets done behind the scenes on both sides. I think her eyes were opened a little bit when we started talking about what all needs to be done. When you see what goes on in the back end trying to keep this all together, between credit cards and flight and travel and just payroll and holding it all together, and then you couple that with what’s on the front end, it really does take two people to do it. That’s another one of the reasons why backing it down for this year makes sense so that we don’t overwhelm myself with what’s going forward.

Quietly, and I said this to Christina when I did that podcast with her and Chris when they came to the studio, quietly you guys have had a lot of really good riders come through that truck. If it’s only for half a season or one year and they’re gone to a Star program or to a bigger factory program, Weston with JGR and all this, you got to be stoked with the legacy of guys that have come through your truck.

Yeah. That’s what’s exciting about it. When I sit in my office—and I always for our amateur kids and our pro kids, I grab a jersey from them and throw it up on the wall. It always reminds me when I’m looking around the room of who we’ve helped and where they’re at now. Weston, Christian Craig, Aaron Plessinger, [Justin] Cooper, Alex Martin… The list goes on of these riders, [Chase] Sexton, that we’ve helped for years and have been part of our program all the way through. I’m proud to have been part of that. That’s what it’s all about. Years ago, I can remember talking with Keith McCarty. I was like, “I want to win. I’m going to go out and win supercross.” He’s always like, “Settle down, kid. Settle down. This is where we’re at.” I’ve kind of settled into the role that if I can’t get a five-million-dollar budget, I can’t win a supercross. Unfortunately, that’s just the truth. But somebody needs to do what I’m doing. I’m really happy to be the guy that can take kids from a PW50, or a Polini 50 in Benny’s case, and get them all the way through their 450 years and everything in between. It’s exciting. It’s rewarding. It really put my shop on the map.

Over the years, I’ve been a media guy for a while, and I’ll write about a team like your team and I’ll call it a B team. I got people upset over that before. I’m like, I don’t know what else to tell you. You’re not going to win races. You’re certainly valuable. You’re certainly a great team. You’re just not a factory-level team. It’s refreshing as a media guy to hear you embrace that. Nobody’s saying it’s a garbage team. Nobody’s saying you don’t do a good job. You need teams like yours. Again, you understand where you’re at in the grand scheme of things. If you can just help these guys get to the next level, that’s all the reward you need.

That’s right. The sport is so much different. You look at something like NASCAR and everybody in NASCAR is an A team. That’s just how it’s run. But it’s a different sport. Here, the privateer effort is important. The weekend warrior guy is important. Then you have your smaller teams that travel around with ten bikes in there to get to the races. That’s important. Where we’re at, Yamaha sees value in what we do because we do provide that source. In the years of Bradley Taft, he’s an example of one that went up into the Star truck and then he needed some additional help so he came back down to our truck to kind of get the nurturing that he needed, and then move back up into the ranks. So, we pride ourselves in that. It’s worked well in our business model. We’re a B team and I’m proud of that.