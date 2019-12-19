AmPro Yamaha Racing Announces Signing of Layne Michael and Michael Witkowski

AmPro Yamaha Racing announced the signing of Layne Michael and Michael Witkowski to the team for the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.

“These boys have been putting in the work over the off season and we're excited to head into the new year chasing down both an XC1 and XC2 championship!” the team announced on Instagram yesterday.

Aboard a Husqvarna in 2019, Michael finished 17th overall in the 2019 National Championship. He recorded four top-ten finishes, including a season-best fifth overall at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in September.

“Super thankful and excited for this opportunity with @amproyamaha and @yamahamotorusa . Really looking forward to putting my best foot forward and getting some results! Let’s get things rolling!!!” Michael said on Instagram.

Witkowski raced for the Beta USA Factory Team in 2019 and finished 13th overall in the 2019 National Championship and third in the XC2 Pro Class. He recorded five top-ten overall finishes and four XC2 Pro Class podium finishes, including a season-best second place at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC and the Mountaineer GNCC.

“Excited to begin a new chapter with @Amproyamaha / @yamahamotorusa for 2020! #BluCru #Xc2,” Witkowski said in an Instagram post.

