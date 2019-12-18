Over the years we've heard a lot of AMA Supercross Champions say that winning their first title was hard work, but defending it was often ever more difficult. In two weeks, Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb gets to explore that challenge, as he will be wearing #1 for the first time in the 450 class in AMA Supercross. How have other first-time title defenders fared over the years? For this week's List we're exploring the first title defense from each supercross champion. Specifically, we're exploring the years when the series became more than just a few rounds scattered across the motocross calendar, but a full-blown happening of ten races or more, which was 1977.

1978

Bob Hannah was the first AMA Supercross Champion to not only repeat, but three-peat. After taking his first title in '77 aboard his Yamaha, Hannah got off to a rough first title defense in '78 as he finished 3-12-4 in the first three rounds. But then, the Hurricane went on an all-time tear, sweeping the next six rounds of the 11-race championship. At the time it was the longest winning streak in AMA Supercross history, and it cemented him as the dominant star of the 1970s, especially after he easily won again in 1979.

Hannah is shown above in the main image for this post during the 1978 Supercross Championship (Photo by Jim Gianatsis).