Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer

Film: Jason Crane

Edit: Jason Crane

In 2014, a rookie 450 rider named Ken Roczen won the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and a rookie 250 rider named Adam Cianciarulo won the opening round of 250SX East Region. These two riders became close friends and dynamic personalities on and off the track and appeared destined to take over the sport. Then, injuries kicked in, and at one point the future seemed in doubt for both. But now they’re back! Cianciarulo completed his rebuild process with the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 National Championship and a Monster Energy Kawasaki ride in the 450 class. Roczen is back with Honda HRC trying to find his health after battling an illness. They’re finally in the same class together, doing some riding together, and ready to have fun and win races. Can they do it? Can they remain friends while racing bar-to-bar on the track?

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas discuss Kenny and AC in Episode 2 of the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview for 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship. Plus, new Racer X Editor-at-large (and bike guru) Kris Keefer breaks down the Kawasaki KX450 that Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac will carry into battle.

