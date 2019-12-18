The 13th and last issue in 2019 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. Here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #194

MotoGP: Marquez interview exclusive; making an audience with the MotoGP World Champion and wonder on the unquenchable thirst to keep on winning. Or is the glory about something else for #93?

MXGP: Something out of nothing; a special talk with MXGP British star Shaun Simpson on creating his own Grand Prix team – the hassles and worries and rewards – as well as embracing the privateer life.

Rally: Learning the secrets of Dakar; riding and learning roadbooks, fitness and routines with Red Bull KTM’s 2017 Dakar winner Sam Sunderland as the 2020 edition of the race in Saudi Arabia draws near.

Bikes: Where will it stop? Super-aggressive, super-fast naked bikes seem to be all the rage with the trend growing more extreme. Veteran tester Roland Brown asks where manufacturers want to take us.