Multi-time AMA SX and MX champion Ryan Dungey shocked the industry with his announcement that he was leaving KTM (where he was an ambassador after retiring) to become a part-owner in the GEICO Honda team. Seeing Ryan on a Honda will be a bit weird for sure but he’ll be a great addition to the operation, there’s not doubt about that. We caught up to Ryan on Monday’s PulpMX Show and talked to him about that.

(Note: This interview has been edited for clarity.)

Racer X Online: You shocked the hell out of everybody with that news that came out. Buying into the GEICO Honda team. Why? What made you want to do it?

Ryan Dungey: Just at the basis of it, the opportunity that was presented. I will say, I was coming to a point within the industry I didn’t quite know where things were going. I was trying to find my spot. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I kind of was unsure, and then this came about. It really made a lot of sense. It’s something that was long-term. That provided some ownership but also just keep growing, keep learning, keep developing. In racing, I’ve done it my whole life. Being a part of it as a racer, seeing what goes into the rider side of a program of the race scene. So being able to invest into the riders in that way, but also the business side of the whole development and learning and understanding. So I’ve always been really interested in business just in general, but just getting into that. It just was a good fit. I said it before, but it just checked a lot of boxes. It made sense family-wise. There was just a lot of reasons. I’m really excited about it.

My theory is this move is a bit more of an investment than just shaking hands and being an ambassador at KTM, you have some stake in the game, right?

Yeah, certainly. Definitely doing the due diligence side and making sure that more than just trying to find that fix of adrenaline, just having more good reasonings behind it. Being able to work with good people, I know you know Jeff [Majkrzak] and Ziggy [Rick Zeilfelder- GEICO owners]. Really solid people. We got a good, solid structure. I just would have to say definitely having more skin in the game definitely gets things flowing more. It’s managing it, understanding, learning, making sure we’re doing a good job and working together. There’s a lot more to it than just showing up to a race, which I want to be able to enjoy. This is definitely not a one-man operation. It’s multiple guys. So making sure that we’re doing a great job, representing our partners well, making sure everybody on the team and the management and the structure and the mechanics. It’s a whole package. It just was something for me I wanted a bigger challenge. I think that for me, it motivates me.