CTR Motorsports announced on Instagram their first two riders for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, as Enzo Lopes and Joey Crown will compete in the 250SX East Region Championship.

“Guys have been on the bike over the last month getting dialed in!” the post said. “Both these young guns are full of talent and working hard!”

In the 2019 250SX West Region Championship, Lopes finished 16th in the points standings after earning two top-ten finishes.

Crown has had an eventful off-season, as he’s competed around the country in different races, including Red Bull Straight Rhythm where he claimed the 125cc class win and the Geneva Supercross in Switzerland in early December where he was crowned (no pun intended) Prince of Geneva.

Crown did not qualify for a main event in the 2019 250SX East Region Championship.