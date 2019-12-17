It’s hard to believe he hasn’t won one. Where are you at with him? Usually we go into the year saying he’s right there with everybody else. Is that where you are?

This young man has faced so much adversity over the last two, three years. That’s really how you can put it into perspective. I know last year I did supercross with Fox Sports, it was pretty easy to criticize and just go week to week and not look at all of the factors. But Ken is a champion. He has been a champion his whole life. If he’s able to champion this and win, first off, a race, and then get on a roll and win the title… It would be one of the greatest accomplishments that our sport has ever seen, to me. But he has everything it takes to do it. There’s no doubt in my mind. So, there’s five guys that we have that are going to win it. Next? That’s what just makes it so compelling to watch. That’s why people love Monster Energy Supercross. The fact that every Saturday night they get to tune in or either go to the race and see the next episode. I think it’s just fantastic. I’ll take this over Real Housewives any day.

I want to hit another topic with you. I was at the races in New Zealand and Australia and Ricky Carmichael was there kind of as an ambassador type. He told me in the press conference, “I’ve had a lot of great mentors that helped me prepare for this.” I was thinking maybe some of the NASCAR people he knows. Then I asked him who some of the mentors are and he told me, “Honestly, man, it’s Fro. Fro really taught me a lot about off the track stuff.” So, a compliment to you there. Is that something that you learned from other people? Is that something you concentrated on?

Well, I tried to focus on giving him some really solid examples of what not to do! [Laughs] I just think along the way I’ve had these moments, these things that I’ve learned from. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve put my foot in my mouth and tried to be funny, but it ended up I came off as a smart ass and was embarrassing to me or somebody else. I think as I’ve gotten older, my time with supercross and the broadcast and the work that I do with other companies is I try to be real and genuine, and I try to be thoughtful, especially these days. I just turned 49. I really put an emphasis on trying to be conscious of who the stakeholders are in whatever business we’re doing that day. One thing that always resonated with me was being thankful and being appreciative. Trust me. There were some times in the ‘90s when I was probably the most arrogant asshole at the event. You can quote me on that. Put that in this interview! That’s just immaturity. So, without leadership, without mentors, you have to unfortunately learn those things the hard way. I feel like I did. Ricky is such a genuine dude. I know all of us that know him well, we know him and love him. Trust me. He can dish it out as much as he takes. But he’s so humble at times. So, for him to mention that makes me feel like I had done my job as a mentor to him and as a friend, and as a stakeholder in the industry. I want to tell this story. I worked with this photographer one time, and he had done a photo shoot with David Beckham. Let’s say that there were twelve people at the photoshoot. He explained this to me. David comes in. Here he is. Global, mega superstar. Comes in, introduces himself to the producer, the boss, the camera guy, the guy sweeping the floor, the girl getting coffee, you name it. Does his work. Gets done. Is like, “Does everyone have what they need? Okay, great. Then it looks like we can get started here.”

So, he goes back around, in reverse, goes through, shakes everyone’s hand, thanks them for their time and for their effort when they’re done. “Thank you for being here.” This photographer was like, “I’ve never seen anything like it.” To me, that resonated so much. That to me is something that I’m very conscious of. It could be any type of situation. It doesn’t have to be some superstar photoshoot, but just in general it’s being compassionate and friendly and appreciative. I think that Ricky exemplifies that in a lot of ways. Ricky and I, we have a lot of fun with the Real Talk 447 podcast and we like to get after each other, but I don’t think you could find two different people to end up being friends like he and I. We’re like the Odd Couple. If you had told us back in 1997 when he was first year pro that he and I would have the friendship that we do and do the work that we do and we’ll travel the world together and vacation together and everything that we do, I would have said, “You’re crazy. No chance.” We do really have a pretty special relationship.