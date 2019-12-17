Sherco has begun its push in American enduro and cross country racing, as the company announced its first big signing in November in multi-time AMA EnduroCross Champion Cody Webb, who will race the entire American Hard Enduro and AMA EnduroCross championships, as well as the Kenda Tennessee Knockout and select European hard enduros. He will also race the full AMA EnduroCross season.

Today, Sherco announced its next pair of riders: Stew and Grant Baylor.

Here is the full press release from Sherco:

Spring Branch, TX—FactoryONE Sherco is proud to announce that Steward Baylor Jr. and Grant Baylor have joined the FactoryONE Sherco Enduro team. The South Carolina natives recently signed a multi-year agreement to ride the SEF 450 Factory Sherco in both the GNCC and NEPG series starting in January 2020.

“Here in 2020 I’ve got some big changes as I am switching to FactoryONE Sherco," said Grant Baylor. "I am excited to get on this new bike and see what we can do with it and put it on the box.”

“With the new team, I feel like these guys are putting everything in and I am ready to go win some races on these new amazing machines,” said Steward Baylor Jr.