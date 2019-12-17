Stew and Grant Baylor Join FactoryONE Sherco
Sherco has begun its push in American enduro and cross country racing, as the company announced its first big signing in November in multi-time AMA EnduroCross Champion Cody Webb, who will race the entire American Hard Enduro and AMA EnduroCross championships, as well as the Kenda Tennessee Knockout and select European hard enduros. He will also race the full AMA EnduroCross season.
Today, Sherco announced its next pair of riders: Stew and Grant Baylor.
Here is the full press release from Sherco:
Spring Branch, TX—FactoryONE Sherco is proud to announce that Steward Baylor Jr. and Grant Baylor have joined the FactoryONE Sherco Enduro team. The South Carolina natives recently signed a multi-year agreement to ride the SEF 450 Factory Sherco in both the GNCC and NEPG series starting in January 2020.
“Here in 2020 I’ve got some big changes as I am switching to FactoryONE Sherco," said Grant Baylor. "I am excited to get on this new bike and see what we can do with it and put it on the box.”
“With the new team, I feel like these guys are putting everything in and I am ready to go win some races on these new amazing machines,” said Steward Baylor Jr.
The Baylor Brothers have seen success at every level. They have won national championships and international championships.
Steward Baylor:
- 2011 GNCC XC2 Champion
- 2012 National Enduro Champion
- 2014 ISDE Junior World Champion
- 2015 OMA Champion
- 2016 OMA Champion
- 2017 National Enduro Champion
- 2017 Full Gas Champion
- 2018 National Enduro Champion
- 2019 National Enduro Champion
- 2019 ISDE World Champion
Grant Baylor:
- 2013 GNCC XC2 Champion
- 2014 GNCC XC2 Champion
- 2014 ISDE Jr. Champion
- 6x ISDE Competitor
- 2014 Tennessee Knockout Hard Enduro third place
- 2019 NEPG Runner Up
“I am honestly still in a bit of shock” said Ron Sallman, team owner. “First Cody Webb, now Steward and Grant Baylor? The brothers provide FactoryONE Sherco with an immediate opportunity to chase championships and be on the box often in two prestigious off-road series. Stew is fresh off winning the NEPG championship, finishing only a few points ahead of Grant in second place. They both had strong showings at ISDE. I am really looking forward to seeing what they will do in 2020.”
baylor_high_rez-9776 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-7063 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-7063-sherco_high-2 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-6841 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-9783 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-9777 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-6942 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-7050 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-9786 Mitch Kendra baylor_high_rez-6887 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-6951 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-7013 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-9751 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-6832 Darrin Chapman baylor_high_rez-6946 Darrin Chapman
“Stew and Grant provide us with a big one-two punch on the East coast” Said team manager, Wayne Dickert. “GNCC is arguably the largest off-road series in the world based on the total number of participants and fans. This provides Sherco USA with an amazing opportunity to bring the brand front and center in front of thousands of loyal fans. I am excited to get the new season kicked off.”
The Baylor brothers will be racing the full GNCC and NEPG series as well as a few select other sprint enduros.