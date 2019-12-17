Earlier this fall, KTM North America unveiled their all new 2020 KTM SX-E 5, a newly-developed, high-end, adaptable, ready to race electric-powered minicycle aimed at both beginner and competitive junior riders.

In this video we provide you an in-depth look at the 2020 KTM SX-E 5 during a private day at the test track. Watch as these little rippers burn some laps on the new versatile KTM electric motorcycle.

Read more on the 2020 KTM SX-E 5