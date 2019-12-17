A year ago at this time, Chase Sexton suffered a broken collarbone in a mountain bike crash, shifting his plans from 250SX West to 250SX East. That worked out for the best, seeing as Sexton ended up winning the 250SX East Region Championship last year (Austin Forkner would like to have a word about that). However, despite having a number-one plate to run, rumor had it that the GEICO Honda squad was set to deploy Sexton to the West Coast for 2020.

This was unofficial, of course. No 250 team will ever come straight out and announce coasts in December. Cue a Steve Matthes rant.

Well, it appears Sexton will get to run his number-one plate anyway, because he’s broken his collarbone again, and that will push him back to the East Region Championship. Sexton already suffered a broken collarbone from riding earlier this off season, then he got back up to speed and was riding again before another accident over the weekend set him back again. That’s three collarbone breaks in 51 weeks for Chase, but in motocross, breaking a collarbone is like stubbing your toe. Sexton will be back, and if last year is any indication, he’ll be fine.