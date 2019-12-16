You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have your chance on Friday, January 10, 2020, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show, presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing, to St. Louis. That's the day before round two of Monster Energy Supercross in the same town.

We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcast. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. Expect plenty of post Anaheim 1 bench racing and analysis, news from St. Louis press day, and a lots of predictions and life advice you should try to forget as soon as possible.

Also, the Moto Museum is one of coolest venues you'll ever visit, packed with tons of vintage motocross goods. This is a win-win!

Check out details below:

St. Louis

When: Friday, Jan. 10th, 2020

Where: The Moto Museum

3441 Olive St

St. Louis, MO 63103

Times: Doors open at 5:30PM

Show: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30* - See webpage below for ticket purchases.

A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets (front rows seating) plus meet and greet at $60.

*Portions of the proceeds will go towards Broc Glover’s Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!

To purchase tickets, visit pulpmx.com/stlouislive.