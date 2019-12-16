Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer

Film: Jason Crane

Edit: Jason Crane

Cooper Webb (2019) and Jason Anderson (2018) come into the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with recent titles under their belts. Eli Tomac has won the most races over the last three seasons—and three-straight Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships—but the 450 stadium crown remains elusive. These three stars kick off the seventh-annual Monster Energy Racer X SX Preview Show for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, as episode one of five. (Don’t worry Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo fans. They’re in episode two).

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas invade the Pro Circuit race shop in Southern California to get you the latest gossip and insider info from the center of supercross, and also make their predictions on what will go right—and wrong—for the contenders. Plus new Racer X editor-at-large (and bike guru) Kris Keefer provides insight on Webb’s KTM 450SX-F.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, Pro Taper, and LS2 Helmets.