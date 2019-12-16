While attending the Monster Energy AUS-X Open in Australia, I cruised the pits and met a variety of riders, including some privateers. How’s that side of the game work Down Under? I asked Joel Wightman, who finished seventh overall in the final SX1 (450SX) standings in Australia, about his privateer prep at home, and his plans to try some U.S. races in 2020.

Racer X: Let’s talk about privateer life here in Australia. What’s your setup? Who are your sponsors? Is it just you and your family, or how does it work?

Joel Wightman: I’ve got pretty decent help here. Honda Australia helped me with the Ride Red program, so they helped me out with bikes and parts and organized gear deals for me and stuff. So, I’ve got good help here, but still my family and dad’s business helps me out a lot. Our suspension business helps cover a lot of the cost here. We just travel around together, just my dad and I. Also, my brother—I made him come with me! We seem to get it done.

So, you’re like a support guy? You’re not the full Penrite team, but you’ve got help?

Yeah, just sort of under that, I suppose. I’m not full privateer, but pretty much am in a way. Still driving to all the races and getting it done. I really enjoy it, so keep doing it as long as I can while I’m enjoying it.