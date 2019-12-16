Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #145

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

The annual Main Event Moto Supercross Preview Show is here! With Daniel Blair, Hobo Nick, Vincent "V$" Blair and Producer Joe. They eat pizza while V$ gets drunk.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.