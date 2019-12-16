We’re back tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, and have a great show lined up. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Michael Lindsay to talk about the upcoming 2020 SX season and also Michael’s new team that’s racing 250SX East Coast. We’ll talk to Michael to see if he’s crazy or not also.

Ryan Dungey had a lot of people talking when the PR came out announcing that he was a part owner of the powerful GEICO Honda team. We’ll have the legend on tonight to talk about why he bought in, how much he’s going to work with the team’s riders, we’ll see if he will come up for a Tazer ride, and more.

Christian Craig got some good news when his penalty from WADA and the FIM for having a stimulant was cut short. He’s ready to go for Anaheim 1 in a big year for him. We’ll have friend of the show Christian on to talk about that process, thoughts on A1, and more.

Jerry Robin will be in-studio with Lindsay all show to talk about his decision to ride for Michael, switching to Honda’s, riding 450SX on the West Coast, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

