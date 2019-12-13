Racerhead #50

Welcome to Racerhead. Santa Claus is getting closer to coming to town, and we’re all getting closer to heading to Anaheim in Southern California to get the brand-new 2020 season started. A few of the gang was already out there this week, shooting the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Shows. (Weege will have more on that below.) But before we get started looking ahead to the new season, there were a few things last weekend that felt like something of a wrap on this past year.

First, on Friday night, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2019. The Dogger himself, Ron Lechien, finally made it into the hall, and Lechien and his parents and sister Laurie were all there with him, along with moto friends Dave Antolak of Tuf Racing, longtime announcer and industry man Rob Buydos, Brett Smith of We Went Fast, DMXS Radio’s Kevin Kelly (who was also the co-host for Saturday night’s AMA Amateur Banquet), outdoor national announced Matt “Megawatt” Watson, and Jeff Emig, himself an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer who was invited to present Lechien. Emig flew from California, working the whole way on a presentation speech, only to be told when he got there that he wasn’t supposed to give a speech, but rather just stand there best-man-like for Lechien. Jeff was bummed, but later on in the hotel lounge he decided to stand up and read the speech directly to Ronnie, which was hilarious and very entertaining.

Here is Jeff Emig’s Not-Necessary Presentation Speech for Ron Lechien:

So I’m going to try to get through this… Alright, because it means a lot to me to be here, okay, so… We’re just going to go from the top, and it’s going to seem a little staged because it was for the whole group, but obviously we’re in the bar now, so… Good evening. It’s an honor to be presenting the next Motocrycle Hall of Fame inductee, Ron Lechien. It seems appropriate that I was asked about Ronnie, because we have so much in common. Right? Right? I mean, for example, we both raced for Team Yamaha and Team Kawasaki, we both won the AMA 125cc Motocross Championship, right? We both were on a winning Motocross des Nation team, right? And we both have ridiculous nicknames that seem fitting. I mean, other than that, other than that, we have nothing else in common… Okay. Now I want to talk about the legend that is Ron Lechien. When I sat down to write this and thought about what I would say about Ronnie, what kept coming to mind was the word legend. Ronnie is one of those rare riders that made riding a motorcycle look so easy… His riding technique and style would make other champions jealous, and they would think to themselves, ‘Damn, I wish I could ride like that.’ True story. Ronnie was just naturally—well, you still are—naturally gifted in a way that you rarely see in our sport. But it wasn’t just Ronnie’s presence on the track that he was known for. His off-the-track persona was just as big and impressive as the way he handled the motorcycle. Ronnie epitomized eighties’ motocross, like that killer mullet hanging out of the back of his hat… The Oakley Bladez, right? Ronnie had such a sense of style and swagger (and you still do, by the way). As a young motocross racer I admired Ronnie for who he was on and off the track. It made such an impression on me I wanted to be just like Ronnie someday—I wanted to be legendary. The obstacles Ronnie has faced in his life, and the struggles that he has had to conquer, the struggle he had in conquering his demons, which has been well-documented, but as you know—as we all know—everyone is faced with challenges in their life, in one way or another, shape or form. But it’s not life’s adversities or mistakes that define who we are, right? It is how we handle the rough patches in life that shows a person’s true strength and character. In legendary, and Ronnie fashion, he has moved past and beyond his stumbles we all inevitably take, and we are grateful that Ronnie is the man he is today, with an incredible smile, a fantastic sense of humor, and an overall great guy to be around. Now, as it turns out, we have one more thing in common… So please join me in congratulating the 2019 Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee Ron Lechien.

I shot it on my iPhone, so forgive the quality: